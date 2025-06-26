Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Target Price at $63.11

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James Financial raised Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Silgan
Insider Transactions at Silgan
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4,394.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 254.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Stock Performance
SLGN opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Silgan has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
Further Reading
