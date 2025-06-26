Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,647,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,373,000 after purchasing an additional 167,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

