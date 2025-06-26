Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

