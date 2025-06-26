Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $192.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

