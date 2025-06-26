Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

