Nitesh Sharan Sells 111,111 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.5%

SOUN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $41,595,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

