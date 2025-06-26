Nitesh Sharan Sells 111,111 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.5%
SOUN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $24.98.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoundHound AI
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.