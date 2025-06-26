Head-To-Head Contrast: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A Nevro -16.54% -23.52% -10.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro 2 9 1 0 1.92

Valuation and Earnings

Nevro has a consensus target price of $5.36, suggesting a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Nevro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 1.34 -$14.14 million ($0.39) 0.00 Nevro $408.52 million 0.55 -$92.21 million ($3.05) -1.92

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.