Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,655 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 113.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.80 and a 200-day moving average of $533.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

