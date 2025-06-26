Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.