Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) vs. Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Financial Survey

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.77, meaning that its stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helen of Troy and Exlites Holdings International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Helen of Troy currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.64%. Given Helen of Troy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

This table compares Helen of Troy and Exlites Holdings International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.91 billion 0.33 $123.75 million $5.39 5.12 Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 154.14 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 6.49% 8.93% 4.85% Exlites Holdings International -18.27% N/A N/A

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Exlites Holdings International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories. This segment also provides technical and outdoor sports packs, bike packs and bags, hydration and travel packs, duffel bags and luggage, lifestyle and everyday packs, kid carrier packs, and accessories. The Beauty & Wellness segment offers mass, professional and prestige hair appliances, brushes, grooming tools, and accessories; and prestige shampoos, liquid hair styling products, treatments, and conditioners. This segment also provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, nasal aspirators, humidifiers, faucet mount and pitcher water filtration systems, air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidification, thermometry, water filtration, and air purification consumables. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, sporting goods retailers, department stores, drugstore chains, home improvement stores, grocery stores, specialty stores, prestige beauty chains, beauty supply retailers, e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, OXO Strive, OXO Outdoor, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Drybar, Hot Tools, Curlsmith, and PUR brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

