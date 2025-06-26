Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

