Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $89,922.95 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 192.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 524,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 203.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 304,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 204,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. William Blair began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

