Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $89,922.95 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $60.37.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. William Blair began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RARE
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.