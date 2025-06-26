Financial Analysis: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarWinds and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 0 5 0 0 2.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given SolarWinds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 14.04% 12.19% 5.19% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SolarWinds and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarWinds and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $796.90 million 4.02 $111.90 million $0.63 29.35 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.00 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides automated network configuration, log and event management, security information and event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer products; a suite of application performance management software that enables visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers a suite of database performance management software that monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms; traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid models. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.