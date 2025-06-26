Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,652 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,328,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249,210 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,478,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,011,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

