Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.64. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The company has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

