Robert I. Kauffman Sells 7,747 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,747 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $76,075.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,781,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,132,601.68. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HGTY stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

