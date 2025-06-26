Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Anthony S. Ackil Purchases 14,910 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) Director Anthony S. Ackil acquired 14,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,124.06. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of RRGB opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $392.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.