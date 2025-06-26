Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Anthony S. Ackil Purchases 14,910 Shares

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Anthony S. Ackil acquired 14,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,124.06. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of RRGB opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $392.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

