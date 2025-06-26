Wynand Andre Van Dyk Acquires 650,000 Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI) Stock

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Wynand Andre Van Dyk bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,540.80.
Highland Copper Stock Down 5.3%
Shares of CVE:HI opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. Highland Copper Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 14.97.
Highland Copper Company Profile
