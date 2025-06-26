Wynand Andre Van Dyk Acquires 650,000 Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI) Stock

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Wynand Andre Van Dyk bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,540.80.

Highland Copper Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of CVE:HI opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. Highland Copper Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

