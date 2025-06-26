Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.22 and last traded at $131.47, with a volume of 1260221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $750,232.80. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $350,767.41. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $2,697,933 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

