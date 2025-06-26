Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 1013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.12.

Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim’s previous dividend of $0.27. Bank Hapoalim’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

