Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman Sells 5,000 Shares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$49,000.00.

Lloyd Perry Feldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 3,100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$30,690.93.

Stingray Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE RAY.A opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$6.76 and a one year high of C$10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAY.A shares. Desjardins set a C$11.50 target price on Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

