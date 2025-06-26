Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.AGet Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$49,000.00.

Lloyd Perry Feldman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 16th, Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 3,100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$30,690.93.

Stingray Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE RAY.A opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$6.76 and a one year high of C$10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAY.A shares. Desjardins set a C$11.50 target price on Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAY.A

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.