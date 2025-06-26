D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Acquires C$50,980.00 in Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Naveen Prasad acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,980.00.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBO stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

