D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Acquires C$50,980.00 in Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Naveen Prasad acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,980.00.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBO stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
