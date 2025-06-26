PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 272233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,933,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

