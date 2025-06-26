Insider Selling: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) SVP Sells 948 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after buying an additional 1,706,328 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,662.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.