Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 581 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after buying an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Okta by 325.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Okta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after acquiring an additional 938,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,992,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

