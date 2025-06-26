Anthony John Beruschi Sells 300,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 300,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 30,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Anthony John Beruschi sold 8,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$6,880.00.

Shares of CVE:RML opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$465.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.27. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.54.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

