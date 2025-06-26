Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $61.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

