Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after buying an additional 355,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 308,242 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 33,835.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 302,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,472 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,258,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6,706.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,329 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

