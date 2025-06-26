Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 35,942 Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $954.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $163.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

