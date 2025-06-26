Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,987,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 340,538 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.82 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

