Wealthquest Corp Makes New $59,000 Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.9%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

