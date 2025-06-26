Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $607,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,018.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

