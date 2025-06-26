Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $39,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $28,575,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONON opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONON. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading upped their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

