Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 12,879 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Q2 worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,601 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.41.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

