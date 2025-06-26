Bessemer Group Inc. Has $92.12 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,620,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $92,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

