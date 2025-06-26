Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.