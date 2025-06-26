Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $74,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.55 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.