Bessemer Group Inc. Has $34.76 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Planet Fitness worth $34,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $105.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

