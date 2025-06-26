iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $55,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

