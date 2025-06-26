First Pacific Financial Acquires 93 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 134.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $521.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.51. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

