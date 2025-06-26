Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 18,665 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $90,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,065.32.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,005.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $975.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $968.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

