Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,908 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of PBH stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
