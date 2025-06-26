Bessemer Group Inc. Has $32.46 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $32,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,824,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBZ opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $90.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBIZ

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.