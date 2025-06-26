Berkshire Money Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,958 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 12,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $776.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,003,883.93. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,295 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,762. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

