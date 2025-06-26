Wealthquest Corp Invests $32,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 835,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 364,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCS. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

