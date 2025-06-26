Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $80.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $1.0762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

