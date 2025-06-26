Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

