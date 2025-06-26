Huw Owen Sells 10,716 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $261,899.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 393,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,856.92. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 28th, Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 36.6% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

