Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.53.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

