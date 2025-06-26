Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

